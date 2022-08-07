Lost/stolen phone? Here's how to protect your WhatsApp account

Deactivating your WhatsApp account and locking your SIM card are some of the quickest way to prevent others from accessing your WhatsApp account in case your phone gets stolen.
Losing your phone is a nightmare that no smartphone user wants to face. You have important documents, photos and more in the phone that you don’t want to risk losing. Equally important are your WhatsApp chats that you do not want others to see or read. Here, we tell you things you can do to ensure no one use your WhatsApp account in case your mobile phone gets stolen or lost
- First and foremost, lock your SIM card. To do so, call your mobile provider as soon as possible. This will ensure no one is able to verify your account via call or message using that phone again.
- You can use a new SIM card with the same number to activate your WhatsApp account on your new phone. This is the fastest way to deactivate your account on the stolen phone as WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time.
- You can also send an email to WhatsApp with the phrase ‘Lost/Stolen’: Please deactivate my account" in the body of the email. Don’t forget to include your phone number in full international format.
- In case you have created a backup using Google Drive, iCloud or OneDrive before your phone went missing, you can restore your chat history on your new phone.
What happens when a WhatsApp account is deactivated?
Do note here that when you deactivate your WhatsApp account, it is not completely deleted. Your contacts can still see your profile. Infact, they can also send you messages that will remain in the pending state for up to 30 days. To receive these pending messages, you must reactivate your account before 30 days.
Also, in case of deactivation of your account, you will still be in all of your group chats. If you don't activate your account within the above mentioned time period, it will be completely deleted.
