Low-cost MacBook, iPhone 17e? Apple could launch 'at least' five products during 4 March event

Apple served its fan base a major surprise when it revealed that it will be holding its first event of the year on 4 March. In classic Apple fashion, the company did not give any details on the new products it is planning to launch during the event, but a new report has suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch five new products.

As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a “three-day flurry of announcements” on 2, 3 and 4 March. The 4 March event will reportedly be used by the company to give hands-on impressions of the products that it will introduce.

The company is reportedly planning 4 March as a “special Apple Experience,” and some members of the media will be invited to locations across New York, London and Shanghai to showcase the new products. Gurman states that the invitation for 4 March also mentions an “experience” and not an “event,” which more or less confirms this shift in format.

What will Apple launch during the 4 March event? Reportedly, Apple is planning to introduce at least five new products during the three days. Among the products that could be introduced is a low-cost MacBook, and the new laptop is expected to be the only product in the lineup that could look “new.”

Among the other headliners could be the iPhone 17e, iPad Air with M4 chip and an entry-level iPad with A18 processor. There could also be announcements about an upgraded MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Gurman notes that there are two other products that are expected to be announced in the first half of 2026, which are refreshed Mac Studio desktops and a new Apple Studio Display. The Studio Displays are said to be ready to ship, while the Mac Studios are “not far behind.”

Moreover, the report notes that the inventory of the following Apple products is drying up: iPhone 16e, iPad Air, 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Airs, 14-inch and 16-inch M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pros, and Apple Watch bands. Apple usually restricts the flow of products that are soon to be upgraded, and the recent shortage suggests that these could be the latest devices in line for an upgrade.