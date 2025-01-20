MacBook Air M3 remains a reliable model and is currently the latest version available, ahead of the anticipated release of the M4, which is expected in the first half of 2025. If you're in the market for a new Mac under ₹1 lakh, but don’t want to wait, now could be the perfect time to grab the MacBook Air M3. Do notThis deal applies to the 16GB RAM model, which has become the base option since Apple upgraded the base RAM from 8GB to 16GB.

Here's how the deal works on Amazon The MacBook Air M3 with the M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage is currently priced at ₹1,09,990, following a ₹5,000 price drop from its original MRP of ₹1,14,900. However, you can get the laptop for approximately ₹95,000 if you use an Amazon ICICI Bank credit card. This works by providing an instant ₹10,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹99,990. Additionally, you’ll receive ₹5,000 in Amazon cashback after your billing cycle, bringing the final price to ₹94,990. This results in a total discount of ₹19,910, which is significant.

If you don't have an Amazon credit card, you can still take advantage of a ₹10,000 discount with other credit cards like SBI or ICICI, making this deal even more attractive.

