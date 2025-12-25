MacBook Air M3 to iPhone 16 Pro: Apple discontinues over 20 devices this year — Check full list of items here

US-based technology giant, Apple, has discontinued more than 20 devices in the year 2025, with many of them being replaced by their updated versions, which come with all the latest technological advancements offered by the company.

As the year 2025 comes to an end, people who are looking to buy Apple products should be aware of what the company has stopped selling, and potentially will only be able to buy from secondary retailers instead of from the official stores.

The company has consciously made choices to evolve its design theory depending on what the customers want from the premium electronics brand, Apple. A recent report from the news portal Macrumors show the list of items which have been discontinued in 2025.

Full list of items Apple discontinued in 2025 Discontinued iPhones 1. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (replaced by the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max)

2. Apple iPhone 16 Pro (replaced by the latest iPhone 17 Pro)

3. Apple iPhone 15 Plus

4. Apple iPhone 15

5. Apple iPhone 14 Plus

6. Apple iPhone 14

7. Apple iPhone SE (replaced by the latest iPhone 16e)

Discontinued iPads 8. Apple iPad Pro M4 chip (replaced by the latest M5 chip version)

9. Apple iPad Air M2 chip (replaced by the latest M3 chip version)

10. Apple iPad 10 (replaced by the latest A16 chip version)

Discontinued Apple Watches 11. Apple Watch Ultra 2 (replaced by the latest Ultra 3 version)

12. Apple Watch Series 10 (replaced by the latest Series 11 version)

13. Apple Watch SE 2 (replaced by the latest SE 3 version)

Discontinued MacBooks 14. Apple Mac Studio M2 Max and M2 Ultra chip version (replaced by the latest M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip versions)

15. MacBook Pro 14-inch with M4 chip (replaced by the latest M5 chip version)

16. MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch with M3 chip (replaced by the latest M4 chip version)

17. MacBook Air 13-inch with M2 chip

Other discontinued Apple products 18. Apple AirPods Pro 2 (replaced by the latest AirPods Pro 3)

19. Apple Vision Pro M2 chip (replaced by the latest M5 chip version)

20. MagSafe Charger with Qi 2 (replaced by the latest MagSafe Charger with Qi 2.2 support)

21. 30W USB-C Power Adapter (replaced by the latest 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, among other select countries)

22. Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable (replaced by the latest USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Cable)

