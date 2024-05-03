MacBook Air with M4 chip coming in 2025 with AI features, no major design changes expected: Mark Gurman
Apple is rumoured to introduce M4-equipped Macs in fall 2024, with new MacBook Air anticipated for spring 2025, emphasizing AI capabilities and performance enhancements, hinted Gurman.
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the next generation of its MacBook Air, featuring the highly anticipated M4 chip by the next year. While this latest model is expected to deliver improved performance and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, it is likely that the design of the MacBook Air will remain largely consistent with recent iterations.