Apple is rumoured to introduce M4-equipped Macs in fall 2024, with new MacBook Air anticipated for spring 2025, emphasizing AI capabilities and performance enhancements, hinted Gurman.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the next generation of its MacBook Air, featuring the highly anticipated M4 chip by the next year. While this latest model is expected to deliver improved performance and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, it is likely that the design of the MacBook Air will remain largely consistent with recent iterations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple’s strategy includes introducing the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip in May, ahead of its WWDC 2024 event in June. This way, the focus can shift to iOS 18 and its AI features without an iPad launch drawing attention away from it. Following the May release of the new iPad Pro, Apple is expected to launch M4-equipped Macs in the fall of 2024, with the new MacBook Air scheduled for the following spring.

Reportedly, the MacBook Air's M4 chip will emphasize AI capabilities, potentially with a Neural Engine sporting more cores than the current M3 chip's 16-core configuration. Additionally, the M4 is expected to use the same 3-nanometer process as the M3, which could mean a smaller performance leap compared to previous generational shifts due to the lack of change in node size. However, users should still see a noticeable boost in performance for both everyday and demanding tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design-wise, Apple revamped the MacBook Air in 2022, adopting a flat MacBook Pro-like body with a notched display and a Force Touch trackpad. Given the recent redesign, it is unlikely that the 2025 version will introduce any significant aesthetic changes. The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to retain the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch size options, preserving the familiar form factor.

These reports are based on speculation, as Apple has not yet confirmed any details about the upcoming MacBook Air. However, if these rumors hold true, the M4-equipped MacBook Air could offer a significant performance upgrade while retaining the sleek design that has made the series so successful.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!