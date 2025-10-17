MacBook Pro 2026: Touch screen, M6 chip, and sleeker design tipped - All you need to know

Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing to introduce a touch-screen version of its MacBook Pro, signalling a major shift from the company’s long-held stance against touch-enabled computers. The new laptops, expected in late 2026 or early 2027, will feature thinner, lighter frames and Apple’s next-generation M6 chips, according to a Bloomberg report.

OLED Displays and Dual Input Codenamed K114 and K116, the updated MacBook Pros will likely use OLED display technology, marking the first time Apple has incorporated the high-end screens found in iPhones and iPad Pros into its computers. Despite the addition of touch functionality, the laptops could retain a full keyboard and trackpad, allowing users to choose between traditional and touch-based input.

New Design: Hole-Punch Camera and Reinforced Hinges According to the report, Apple will also retire the “notch” that currently houses the camera, replacing it with a hole-punch design similar to the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. Reinforced hinges and display hardware have been developed to prevent screen movement when touched, a common issue with existing touch-enabled laptops.

The move may come as the broader PC industry has embraced touch screens over the past decade. Apple has previously resisted the trend, arguing that vertical touch interfaces were impractical, and has encouraged customers seeking touch functionality to purchase iPads instead. Past experiments, including the 2016 Touch Bar, were short-lived.

MacBook Pro 14 inch comes in three variants

Pricing and Market Approach The new MacBook Pros are expected to be priced several hundred pounds higher than current models, which start at $1,999 for the 14-inch variant and $2,499 for the 16-inch model. Apple is reportedly not planning additional touch-enabled Macs immediately, instead gauging consumer response before expanding the feature across its range.

Other forthcoming Mac updates include refreshed MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, as well as updated Mac Studio, Mac mini, and external monitors. Apple is also exploring a transition from Touch ID to Face ID on Macs, though this change is still several years away.

The report suggests that a touch-screen MacBook Pro could encourage customers to trade up from existing MacBooks or switch from Windows PCs, potentially boosting Apple’s high-end laptop sales while complementing its iPad offerings.