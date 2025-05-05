Subscribe

MacBook Pro M5 launch: What we expect from the next refresh

MacBook Pro is expected to receive an M5 refresh later this year, according to reports. Here's what we anticipate.

Shaurya Sharma
Published5 May 2025, 08:25 PM IST
The M3 powered 14 inch MacBook Pro starts from ₹1,69,990 in India

If you're in the market for a new MacBook Pro, you have the option of the MacBook Pro with the M4 chip. The series is powered by the M4 line of chips, including the base M4, the M4 Pro, and the M4 Max. However, if you're not in a hurry, you may want to wait for the rumoured next-generation MacBook Pro refresh, which could debut as soon as later this year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this launch is mostly confirmed. Wondering what this new series of MacBooks might bring to the table? Here’s a quick wrap of what reports have said so far.

MacBook Pro M5: Performance gains expected

The MacBook Pro expected later this year is likely to be powered by the upcoming M5 series of chips This would naturally follow the M4 models currently available. As for which versions of the M5 Apple might launch, such as the M5 Pro or M5 Max, remains to be seen. However, given Apple’s previous release patterns, including with the M4 series, it wouldn’t be surprising to see these variants arrive.

MacBook Pro M5: A major new design is not expected

Reports suggest Apple could be saving a significant redesign or an OLED display upgrade for 2026. The Elec also reported this in February, making it more than likely that this year’s model will be another incremental refresh, much like the past couple of generations.

So, while the OLED MacBook Pro could become a reality in 2026, the M5-powered MacBook Pros may continue to ship with the current Liquid Retina XDR display.

Apple upgraded the base memory to 16GB with the M4 series, and this is expected to remain standard

Even the base version of the MacBook Pro with the entry-level M4 chip now includes 16GB of unified memory. With Apple Intelligence set to be a core part of future products, 16GB of unified memory will likely remain a consistent inclusion in the MacBook M5 as well.

When could the MacBook Pro M5 launch?

Mark Gurman suggests that the MacBook Pro M5 refresh could arrive around the same timeframe as the M4 generation did, meaning a potential launch in October to November 2025. So, if you're currently using an older MacBook Pro, don’t need an urgent upgrade, and can wait for the next major model, it may be worth holding out until then.

