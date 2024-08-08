Made by Google 2024 event: Everything we expect so far - Pixel 9 Series leaks
Google will unveil its latest tech on August 13, 2024, ahead of its usual October schedule. The Made by Google 2024 event will showcase the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL and a redesigned Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The live stream starts at 10 am PT.
