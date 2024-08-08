California-based tech giant Google is set to break from tradition with an early reveal of its latest advancements on August 13, 2024. Moving ahead of its usual October schedule, Google’s eagerly anticipated Made by Google 2024 event will highlight a slew of exciting new products, with a particular focus on the forthcoming Pixel 9 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year's showcase promises to center on the new flagship devices: the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, successors to the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro will feature a more compact design compared to previous Pro models, while the Pixel 9 is expected to come equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a revamped camera system that includes a 48MP telephoto lens and a 42MP front-facing camera. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is anticipated to offer a larger screen between 6.5 and 6.9 inches, closely mirroring the Pro model’s features with potential variations in battery capacity and design enhancements.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In addition to the new smartphones, Google will unveil its second foldable device, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This successor to the Pixel Fold is expected to feature a sleek redesign, including a less pronounced crease and a more polished appearance, while sharing the next-generation Tensor G4 chip with the Pixel 9 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event, taking place at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, will be broadcast live starting at 10 am PT. Fans and tech enthusiasts can catch the live stream on Google's official website or the Made by Google YouTube channel.

This early event signals Google’s commitment to delivering groundbreaking innovations and exciting new features to its global audience.