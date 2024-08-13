LIVE UPDATES

Made by Google Event 2024 Live Updates: Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Buds Pro 2 and more launches expected

6 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:31 PM IST

Made by Google Event 2024 Live Updates: The tech world is all set to welcome the Pixel 9 Series at the Made by Google event, starting at 10:30 PM IST. It is expected to reveal the Pixel 9 series, including four smartphones, the Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Stay tuned for latest updates!