Made by Google Event 2024 highlights: Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and more launched!

10 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2024, 01:11 AM IST

Made by Google Event 2024 highlights: Google has updated the Gemini for Android. The tech giant has launched its Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at its Made By Google event.