Made by Google Event 2024 Live Updates: Google has updated the Gemini for Android and has made its major hardware announcements at the Made by Google event today (August 13).
The company has launched its new Pixel 9 series, featuring four smartphones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Additionally, Google has debuted its Pixel Watch 3. According to rumours, the company will likely also reveal the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
This is the first time in eight years that Google is hosting a Pixel launch event before Apple's iPhone event in September. Previously, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series debuted in early October, nearly a month after the iPhone launches. This year, Google is mirroring Apple's approach by unveiling four smartphones at the August 13 event.
Ahead of the Made by Google event, the tech giant has officially announced that its Made in India Pixel 8 devices are ready to roll out, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: The Made By Google concludes with the launch of its much-awaited Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Thanks a lot for being a part of our coverage. See you next year!
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Google has launched its Pixel Buds Pro 2 at a starting price of $299.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Pixel Watch 3 prices revealed -
- 41mm starting at $349
- 45mm starting at $399
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Pixel Watch 3 will feature a ‘Pulse Detection’ feature that can save lives, available in select countries.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Pixel Watch 3 showcased!
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Prices of Pixel 9 Series -
Pixel 9 - Starting at ₹79,999
Pixel 9 Pro - Starting at ₹1,09,999
Pixel 9 Pro XL - Starting at ₹1,24,999
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched - what's new
1. Thinner and lighter device
2. 80% brighter than 1st generation, claims Google
3. Almost the same size folded as Pixel 9 Pro
4. With the largest display on a phone, stated Google
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Google stated on its Made By Google X account, “Create whatever you want to see with #PixelStudio, a first-of-its-kind image generator on #Pixel9 powered by an on-device diffusion model. It’s your AI canvas 🎨"
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Google has announced the Pixel Screenshot feature. Based on captured screenshots, Google can answer the queries and find relevant information.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Pixel 9 devices to feature SOS satellite features like Apple
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Google showcased Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Features of updated Gemini Assistant on Android -
- Adding updates to the Calendar
- Coordinates on multiple apps
- Updates shopping list
- Answers queries on bookings
- Scouts information based on YouTube video captions
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Google brings the Gemini Nano for smartphones.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: The Made By Google 2024 event begins!
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Various rumors suggest that Google is set to launch the much-anticipated Android 15 update, which is expected to bring a host of new and exciting generative AI features. The upcoming Pixel 9 series is anticipated to come with Android 15 pre-installed.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: The Made by Google event is set to be live-streamed in India at 10:30 PM. People from across the globe can tune in via Google’s official YouTube channel or the “Made by Google" website. Additionally, Google has included an embedded YouTube link for convenient access to the live stream, which is provided below.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Today's Pixel 9 Series launch event is expected to introduce the devices mentioned below.
1. Pixel Watch 3
2. Pixel Buds Pro 2
3. Pixel 9
4. Pixel 9 Pro
5. Pixel 9 Pro XL
6. Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: According to a prominent tipster, Abhishek Yadav, the anticipated prices for the Pixel 9 series in India have been revealed before the official launch.
Yadav suggests that the Pixel 9 will have a starting price of ₹79,999, while the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be priced at ₹1,09,999. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is projected to cost ₹1,24,999, and the highly awaited Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be priced at ₹1,72,999.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: OnePlus has announced a discount of ₹20,000 for its OnePlus Open for Onecar users and ICICI Bank customers until the end of this month. This announcement comes ahead of Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch, which is scheduled for today.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: According to leaked images, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will likely be available in four colours: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Hazel. While Porcelain and Obsidian have been featured before, Rose and Hazel are new additions to this year's lineup.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: One of the anticipated features of Android 15 is its support for satellite connectivity, enabling emergency calls and general text messaging, if rolled out.
Various media reports suggest that the Pixel 9 series might offer this capability, giving non-iPhone users the ability to make emergency calls even in areas without cellular coverage. Reportedly, Code analysis indicates that the service could be named Pixel Satellite SOS and might be offered free for the first two years.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: 9To5Google has reported that ‘Circle to Search’ has received several significant updates, with more potentially on the horizon.
The publication has added that Recent APK files suggest that the Files by Google app might soon incorporate Circle to Search, adding a new button beside the Edit option to directly open images in the feature without using the usual gesture.
Additionally, Circle to Search may soon include a music identification feature, eliminating the need for third-party apps like Shazam.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: As per a report from Tom’s Guide, it is likely that the 30W charging brick is approaching its third anniversary. Yet, the Pixel 8 Pro has been the only Pixel device to actually achieve 30W charging speeds.
Unfortunately, the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro were limited to 23W, which led to some criticism for Google's lack of transparency on the matter. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will reach the higher 45W charging speeds either.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: According to various rumors, Google is expected to release the highly anticipated Android 15 update. This update will likely introduce a range of new and exciting generative AI features.
Historically, Pixel smartphones have focused heavily on software, highlighting the best of what Android has to offer, and this trend is likely to continue with the upcoming Pixel 9 series, which is expected to come with Android 15 pre-installed.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, according to several media outlets, is anticipated to feature a 6.4-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner screen.
This device is expected to include a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, a 10MP front-facing camera is likely to be included.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: As per rumours, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be equipped with the Tensor G4 SoC and feature 16GB of RAM.
Moreover, the Pixel 9 Pro is likely to have a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL might come with a 4,942mAh battery. Pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro is anticipated to be £1,099 for the 128GB model, £1,199 for the 256GB model, and £1,329 for the 512GB model.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Several media reports indicate that the Pixel 9 will likely feature a 6.3-inch display and come in four color options: black, light grey, porcelain, and pink. The phone is expected to retain the same camera setup as its predecessor and might sport a glossy glass finish. It could be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset and offer up to 12GB of RAM.
In terms of pricing, the Pixel 9 is expected to be priced at €899 in Europe, with a range of $599 to $799 in the US.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Several media reports indicate that Google might unveil the Pixel Watch 3 at the August 13 event. The watch is anticipated to feature similar specifications to its predecessor, including the Snapdragon W5 chip and a custom processor. It's expected to be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.
The most significant updates are expected to be in the display, with rumors suggesting that the Pixel Watch 3 will feature 4.5mm bezels, a noticeable reduction from the 5.5mm bezels on its predecessor. Additionally, the Watch 3 is likely to offer 2,000 nits of peak brightness, doubling the 1,000 nits of the Watch 2.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: The Made by Google event is scheduled to be live-streamed in India at 10:30 PM. Viewers from around the world can watch the live stream on Google’s official YouTube channel or the “Made by Google" website. Google has also provided an embedded YouTube link for easy access to the live event, which you can find below.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Google is gearing up for its major hardware announcements at the Made by Google event on August 13. The company is expected to unveil its new Pixel 9 series, featuring four smartphones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold. Additionally, Google is likely to introduce the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
