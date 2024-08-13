Made by Google Event 2024 Live Updates: Pixel 9 Series set to launch today

Made by Google Event 2024 Live Updates: Google is gearing up for its major hardware announcements at the Made by Google event on August 13. The company is expected to unveil its new Pixel 9 series, featuring four smartphones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold. Additionally, Google is likely to introduce the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
This is the first time in eight years that Google is hosting a Pixel launch event before Apple's iPhone event in September. Previously, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series debuted in early October, nearly a month after the iPhone launches. This year, Google is mirroring Apple's approach by unveiling four smartphones at the August 13 event.
Get ready for one of the biggest smartphone launch events of the year! Stay tuned for live updates from the Made by Google event.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Pixel 9 specifications leaked!
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Several media reports indicate that the Pixel 9 will likely feature a 6.3-inch display and come in four color options: black, light grey, porcelain, and pink. The phone is expected to retain the same camera setup as its predecessor and might sport a glossy glass finish. It could be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset and offer up to 12GB of RAM.
In terms of pricing, the Pixel 9 is expected to be priced at €899 in Europe, with a range of $599 to $799 in the US.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Pixel Watch 3 likely to launch? What all to expect
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Several media reports indicate that Google might unveil the Pixel Watch 3 at the August 13 event. The watch is anticipated to feature similar specifications to its predecessor, including the Snapdragon W5 chip and a custom processor. It's expected to be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.
The most significant updates are expected to be in the display, with rumors suggesting that the Pixel Watch 3 will feature 4.5mm bezels, a noticeable reduction from the 5.5mm bezels on its predecessor. Additionally, the Watch 3 is likely to offer 2,000 nits of peak brightness, doubling the 1,000 nits of the Watch 2.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: When and how to watch live-stream
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: The Made by Google event is scheduled to be live-streamed in India at 10:30 PM. Viewers from around the world can watch the live stream on Google’s official YouTube channel or the “Made by Google" website. Google has also provided an embedded YouTube link for easy access to the live event, which you can find below.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Made in India Google Pixel 8 devices ready to roll-out
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: Ahead of the Made by Google event, the tech giant has officially announced that its Made in India Pixel 8 devices are ready to roll out, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.
Announced via Google India’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the company celebrated the first batch of Made-in-India Pixel 8 devices and acknowledged support from the Indian government, particularly thanking Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his role in making this venture a reality.
Made by Google Event 2024 Live: What to expect?
