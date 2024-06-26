Made by Google event announced: Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 expected
Google's ‘Made by Google 2024’ event, moved up to August 13, will showcase the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Taking place in Mountain View, California, the event will also highlight new AI features and the anticipated Android 15.
In an unexpected move, Google has revealed that its "Made by Google 2024" event will occur earlier than usual, slated for August 13. Traditionally held in October, this year's event has been shifted up by two months, generating buzz and speculation about early product launches, particularly the anticipated Pixel 9 series.