Google's ‘Made by Google 2024’ event, moved up to August 13, will showcase the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Taking place in Mountain View, California, the event will also highlight new AI features and the anticipated Android 15.

In an unexpected move, Google has revealed that its "Made by Google 2024" event will occur earlier than usual, slated for August 13. Traditionally held in October, this year's event has been shifted up by two months, generating buzz and speculation about early product launches, particularly the anticipated Pixel 9 series.

The upcoming event will take place at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California, deviating from its usual New York venue. The event will commence at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). While specific live stream details have not yet been shared, the early announcement has already set high expectations.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the event will highlight "Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices." This indicates that Google is likely to introduce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the eagerly awaited Pixel 9 Pro XL. The company has already released a brief 12-second teaser video showcasing the Pixel 9 Pro, confirming speculations about its launch.

Beyond the Pixel smartphones, other hardware announcements are expected. These include the introduction of the Pixel Watch 3, available in two sizes, and the second generation of Pixel Buds Pro.

On the software front, Google is anticipated to unveil new features and enhancements in AI technology as it applies to smartphones and the Android ecosystem. Additionally, with Android 15 having been in development for several months, it is plausible that the new OS generation will debut alongside the Pixel 9 series.

With June coming to a close, the Google Pixel event is now just weeks away, poised to reveal the latest innovations and advancements. As the event approaches, industry insiders and tech enthusiasts can expect a flurry of leaks and rumors about the forthcoming announcements.

Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to the "Made by Google 2024" event, where Google is set to unveil its latest technological marvels.

