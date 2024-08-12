Google India announced the production of Made-in-India Pixel 8 devices, thanking Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his support and aiming to enhance supply chain efficiency in the Indian market.

Google has officially announced the commencement of production for its Pixel 8 devices in India. The news was shared by Google India through a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the company’s commitment to the "Make in India" initiative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post, Google India expressed excitement about the first batch of Made-in-India Pixel 8 devices rolling off the production lines. The announcement also acknowledged the collaboration with the Indian government, specifically thanking Hon'ble Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his support in making this venture possible.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The post read: “Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines. Grateful for the partnership with Hon'ble Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw as we look forward to bringing the #TeamPixel experience to people across India 🤝" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This move marks a significant step for Google in expanding its footprint in the Indian market, one of the largest smartphone markets in the world. By manufacturing the Pixel 8 devices locally, Google aims to enhance its supply chain efficiency, possibly reduce production costs and offer its products at more competitive prices to Indian consumers.

Google is gearing up for its major hardware event of the year, the Made by Google event, scheduled for August 13. At this event, the company is anticipated to reveal its latest and most significant tech products. Among the highlights are the Pixel 9 series, which this year includes four smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold. Additionally, Google is expected to introduce the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

For the first time in eight years, Google is hosting a Pixel launch event ahead of the iPhone launch in September. Historically, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series were unveiled in early October, nearly a month after the iPhone launches in those years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}