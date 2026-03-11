New Delhi: For the first time, nearly a third of all laptops being sold in India are being shipped with the ‘Made in India’ tag. This rise, which has played out over the past two years, has happened as government incentives have pushed electronics manufacturers to focus on the segment and diversify from mobile-led revenue.
Incentives, value addition boost made-in-India laptops
SummaryDriven by government incentives, Made in India laptops now account for nearly 30% of domestic sales, up from less than 5% in 2024. Local manufacturers like Dixon and Syrma SGS are aggressively scaling capacity to offset a slowdown in the smartphone sector.
