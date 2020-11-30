Made in India PUBG rival, FAU-G listed on Google Play Store

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, existing alternatives were automatically pusehd to the fore-front. However, none of the available options were Indian. That changed after FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards was announced. However, there wasn’t any clarity on the launch date of the game. Now the Battle Royale game has finally been listed on Google Play Store.

Despite being listed on Google Play Store, the game is not available for installation. Currently, Studio nCore is only allowing users to pre-register for the game. Once the user pre-registers, they will get a notification as the game is launched.

The listing now gives us a look at what story-line will be followed throughout the game. The game will be set around the peaks at India’s northern border where an elite fighting group protects the nation’s pride and sovereignty.

The description on the Play Store listing says the player will join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory where they will encounter enemies. It also mentions that the game pays tribute to the heroes of India’s armed forces and claims that it is based on real-world scenarios.

Currently, the game is only listed on Android but the studio might list it on the Apple’s App Store as well. PUBG Mobile is also making a comeback in India as the company has revealed its renewed strategy and investment plans for India. PUBG Mobile will be getting a special version built for India. The game will come with some stricter time restrictions as well as changes in the gameplay to make it more suitable for younger audiences.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via