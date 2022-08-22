Made in India smartphones to get costlier: Here’s why

According to a report from PTI, it is expected that the import of display assembly of smartphones along with back support frames will be hiked with 10 per cent of basic custom duty. Notably if antenna pins, power keys, and other accessories get imported along with display assemblies then the custom duty will be charged higher up to five per cent and total charge would appear as 15 per cent, as per the order from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).