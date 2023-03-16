Made-in-China AI bot fails to impress upon launch, shares slide 10%2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Chinese tech giant Baidu's new AI based chatbot Ernie failed to impress investors leading to its shares falling sharply on Thursday.
Chinese search giant Baidu on Thursday unveiled its answer to the viral AI-powered ChatGPT. The Chinese chatbot however failed to impress investors, leading to Baidu's shares falling close to 10% during the day and eventually closing 6.4% lower in Hong Kong.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×