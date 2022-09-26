Made-in-India Apple iPhone 14 is coming to you soon as manufacturing begins2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 11:05 AM IST
- Apple supplier Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai has started manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
Apple will manufacture the latest iPhone 14 in India. According to a report by new agency PTI, the Made-in-India iPhone 14 will start reaching to local customers in the next few days. Apple iPhone 14 manufactured in India will be sold in the domestic as well as internal markets.