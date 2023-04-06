Made-in-India iPhone shipments increase as Apple shifts production from China

As Apple continues to diversify its supply chain and shift production away from China, Made in India iPhones increased in volume and value last year. According to a report by South China Morning Post, the shipment volumes of iPhones manufactured in India increased by 65 per cent year on year in 2022. Additionally the value of iPhones rose by 162 per cent, South China Morning Post reported citing a report published by market research firm Counterpoint last week.

