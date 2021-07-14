MUMBAI: EV solutions provider Magenta will set up country's largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra as part of its plans to provide 4,000 charging facilities by March next year.

The charging station will be functional 24X7 with 21 AC/DC chargers for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers. Depending on the chargers, one can charge a vehicle in 45 mins.

For vehicles that require AC slow charging, a parking bay has been developed which allows for overnight charging as well. These chargers can be operated through the ChargeGrid App with online remote monitoring, which includes an automated payment gateway, thereby eliminating the need of having a station marshal to monitor, maintain and operate the chargers at the location. These chargers are also powered by a combined 40 KW rooftop solar power, the company said.

"The impact of the pandemic has led to an emergence of a new consumer who is eager to be healthy, breathe clean air and build a better, more resilient world for the next generation. We at Magenta aim to strengthen this vision and grow forward many leaps in the years to come," said Maxson Lewis, MD & co-founder of Magenta Group.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive EV Policy 2021 designed to accelerate both, adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state as well as set up EV manufacturing and charging infrastructure. The aim is for EVs to contribute to 10% of new vehicle registrations – or 300,000 EVs – a year by 2022.

The policy comprises three direct incentives for demand, supply, and charging infrastructure. There will also be non-fiscal incentives for developing skilled manpower to support the transition to EVs across the state.

The maximum budgetary provision for ‘demand side' and ‘charging infrastructure' incentives is ₹930 crore for four years (2021-2025). The EV policy implementation will be funded through a green tax levied on the re-registration of old vehicles and fuel cess.

Currently, as per the EV industry body - Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles - there are 1,800 charging stations in India as of March 2021 for approximately 16,200 electric cars, including the fleet segment. Hence, this move by Magenta will prove as a stepping-stone to fulfil the vision of achieving the desired number of EV chargers by 2026.

Magenta had recently closed its round of Series-A funding of ₹120 crore from an American philanthropist, Kiran Patel. Magenta intends to pump in ₹30 crore to build its charger development and manufacturing unit for India and for exports. This integrated charging plus development plus manufacturing unit will cater to the development and production of the AC chargers along with the streetlamp chargers. Along with its second R&D center in the same location, Magenta will employ 170 people in the coming year.

The integrated charging plus development plus manufacturing will provide Magenta with an opportunity to become an end-to-end ‘Socket to Software’ solution provider for EV charging, the company said.

Magenta has recently signed an agreement with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) to coordinate the transition of government officer transport from ICE (Internal combustion Engines) vehicles to EVs across the state departments of Telangana.

Along with its partnership with Mahindra Electric, which was announced recently, to deploy 100 Mahindra Treo Zor electric 3-wheelers, which will be inducted into its delivery fleet of the new e-mobility Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport (EVET) platform.

