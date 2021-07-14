Magenta sets up largest public EV charging station in Maharashtra

Magenta had recently closed its round of Series-A funding of ₹120 crore from an American philanthropist, Kiran Patel. Magenta intends to pump in ₹30 crore to build its charger development and manufacturing unit for India and for exports. This integrated charging plus development plus manufacturing unit will cater to the development and production of the AC chargers along with the streetlamp chargers. Along with its second R&D center in the same location, Magenta will employ 170 people in the coming year.