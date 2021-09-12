Digital geospatial information and services company Magnasoft has appointed Ravi Shelvankar as the chief business officer (CBO) of its hi-tech and automotive team in North America.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Ravi in our hi-tech and automotive team. In our newest version, we are largely focusing on new verticals such as utilities and communications, and hi-tech and automotive. The hi-tech market is growing exponentially. The global autonomous vehicle market is projected to garner $556.67 billion by 2026. Moreover, hyperscalers are exhibiting unprecedented growth and Magnasoft is aiming to play an important role in this growth journey," said Bobbie H. Kalra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Magnasoft.

Shelvankar, who has in the past held senior roles at Capgemini, Sify, Infosys, iGate and L&T Technology Services, will be based in California's San Francisco Bay Area.

“Magnasoft offers a full suite of data solutions for vehicle autonomy. AI (artificial intelligence) data augmented with human intelligence is the next big thing in the connected vehicle space. For automobile manufacturers to derive the best value out of their AI/machine learning, connectivity, LiDAR and other initiatives the availability of last mile data curated with human intelligence is critical. Magnasoft brings in a unique blend of diverse domains. It is exciting to be a part of this growing team," said Shelvankar.

In the past, Shelvankar has served as the vice president of Capgemini’s communications, utilities and energy business. He also headed Sify’s North America business as its CEO and was the CBO of L&T Technology Services’ hi-tech and telecom business.

“Keeping in view the vast leadership experience that Ravi holds in the hi-tech industry, his mentoring will prove invaluable at this time. I am confident that under his leadership many important business relations will flourish," Kalra said further.

Magnasoft provides data processing techniques to capture and display voluminous geospatial data in a comprehensible form for a wide range of customers all over the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and public sector undertakings.

