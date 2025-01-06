Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, Bharati Airtel has announced taken several measures to enhance the connectivity experience for its customers. The telecom giant in a release said that it has installed 287 new sites, optimized over 340 existing sites and laid additional 74 kilometres of fiber in the city of Prayagraj in order to enhance the mobile coverage in the region.

Even within the Kumbh mela premise, the company said it has deployed 78 active cell on wheels (COW) to ensure seamless connectivity within the meal premises, cover highways, railway stations, airport, hotels and high footfall areas across the whole city.

Airtel has also announced the establishment of 3 war rooms in Jhusi, Arail and Sangam areas of Prayagraj in order to ensure quick response for any emergencies.

The company has also set up dedicated disaster management team which is said to be equipped with essential resources like generators, diesel, and other critical equipment in order to ensure rapid response in case of any network exigencies.

Moreover, Airtel has also partnered with Prayagraj Traffic Police to set up over 780 kiosks at the Mahakumbh Mela entry and exit points in order to ‘effectively manage large crowds and assist the devotees’. These kiosks will also display essential safety instructions to ensure smooth navigation for the devotees.

When is Maha Kumbh 2025? Around 40 crore people will likely attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which will begin in Prayagraj on January 13. The massive religious gathering will occur after twelve years and conclude on February 26.