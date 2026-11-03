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Mahesh Babu invests in Indian gaming startup Shortgun Games: What we know about the deal and its funding history

Mahesh Babu has acquired a minority stake in Indian gaming studio Shortgun Games for an undisclosed amount. The investment follows its $1 million seed round in 2025 as the company works on a PC and console game targeting global markets.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published3 Nov 2026, 09:32 PM IST
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Mahesh Babu invests in Indian gaming startup Shortgun Games: What we know about the deal and its funding history.
Mahesh Babu invests in Indian gaming startup Shortgun Games: What we know about the deal and its funding history.
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Actor Mahesh Babu has made a move outside the film industry, picking up a minority stake in Mumbai-based gaming startup Shortgun Games.

Mahesh Babu invests in Shortgun Games

The investment amount has not been disclosed, but the partnership marks his entry into India's growing video game development space. The company is working towards building original PC and console games that can find an audience beyond India.

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The investment comes as Shortgun Games prepares to develop its flagship title, Project Takedown, an action-adventure game set in a near-future Mumbai. The studio wants to build a game that can compete in international markets, rather than focus only on Indian players.

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According to The Economic Times, the game is expected to be between 10 and 15 hours long and is being developed for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The founders are targeting markets such as the US, Europe and Japan, with a release expected by the end of 2028.

How much has Shortgun Games raised so far?

Mahesh Babu's investment is not the company's first funding deal. Shortgun Games raised $1 million (approximately 8.7 crore at the time) in seed funding in August 2025 from angel investors and a family office.

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The funding was intended to help the studio develop a minimum viable product and hire people as required. At the time, the company was also looking to raise another $5 million to move its game from a polished prototype to full-scale production.

That proposed funding target is worth noting, although there is no confirmation that the additional $5 million has since been raised.

Mahesh Babu's latest investment adds another source of backing as the company looks to expand its technical team and bring in more creative talent. Co-founder Jeet Chandan said the actor's involvement would help the studio improve its technical capabilities and maintain the quality it wants to achieve.

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Neither the size of Mahesh Babu's investment nor the percentage of the company he has acquired has been made public. There is also no disclosed valuation for Shortgun Games following the deal.

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What is Shortgun Games developing?

Founded in 2022 by Jeet Chandan and Vidhit Mehta, Shortgun Games initially worked on Web3 and mobile games. However, the founders changed direction in 2024 and decided to focus on PC and console development.

Its main project, Project Takedown, is being developed as a story-led action-adventure game. Setting the game in a near-future Mumbai gives the studio an opportunity to build an Indian setting for an international gaming audience.

The company has also brought in action director Vicky Arora, whose film credits include Uri: The Surgical Strike, RRR and the web series Tanaav. He is leading the game's action design, including combat choreography and motion-capture work.

Apart from its flagship title, the studio is working on an independent cooperative adventure game called Roll 'em Out.

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Why Mahesh Babu's investment matters

Mahesh Babu's involvement is not limited to providing financial backing. Under the partnership, he will work with the studio on developing original gaming intellectual properties, starting with Project Takedown.

In a statement, the actor said India's creative potential could be used to build original characters and cinematic worlds that appeal to audiences around the world. He also said the founders' ambition to create games that match international standards was a key reason behind his decision to invest.

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For Shortgun Games, the association brings the backing and visibility of a major film star to a relatively young gaming studio. But the larger challenge remains building a game that can stand out in a competitive international market.

Mahesh Babu's investment gives the company another push towards that goal. The real test will come when Project Takedown is ready for release and the studio has to prove that an Indian team can build a premium gaming experience for players across the world.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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