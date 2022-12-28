Mahindra Scorpio-N introduces new models: Details on everything new in SUV

Mahindra and Mahindra, an automobile company, has launched five new variants of its latest generation Scorpio-N. These variants will be both from entry level and mid level segments and will be offered with diesel and petrol powertrain.
With these new variants, the offering of the Scorpio-N reached to 30. Notably, these new variants of Mahindra Scorpio-N will be listed at a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go higher up to ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The automaker launched its latest generation of Scorpio earlier this year with a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). These new variants which are added in the lineup are Z2 Petrol MT E, Z2 Diesel MT E, Z4 Petrol MT E, Z4 Diesel MT E and Z4 Diesel MT 4WD E. The Z2 variants are entry-level variants whereas the Z4 variants are mid-level variants. Additionally, the price of the new Z4 variants in the lineup strat with ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Notably, the Z2 variants are offered with safety features which were earlier offered on variants above. The Mahindra and Mahindra recently added the features electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist to the two new entry-level variants. Speaking of the engine, the configuration remains the same with 2,0 litre turbo petrol engine and the 2.2-litre turbo diesel units. As the petrol engine can produce 198 bhp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque the diesel unit can produce 173 bhp max power and 400 Nm of torque power. Both these engines come mated to either a six speed manual or an automatic transmission unit.