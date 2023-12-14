Mahindra set to drive in its first electric truck in 2025
Co plans to complement its existing cargo vehicles in the electric three-wheeler segment
New Delhi: Leading domestic automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is developing its inaugural range of electric light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to position itself in a fiercely competitive segment that is transitioning from conventional fuels to cleaner technologies such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and electrification, two people with direct knowledge of the company’s plans told Mint.