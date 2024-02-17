Major companies join forces to combat AI-generated election interference
In a groundbreaking move, major technology companies have come together to voluntarily adopt measures aimed at preventing the malicious use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to disrupt democratic elections globally. The pact, announced on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, includes executives from Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok, and Elon Musk's X, among others.