Major price cuts on iPhone 15 series and iPhone 13 as Apple readies for iPhone 16 debut
Amidst iPhone 16 launch speculations, significant discounts on 2024 iPhone models have emerged. The iPhone 15 now starts at ₹65,690 on Vijay Sales with bank offers, while the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro also see major reductions. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival offers the iPhone 13 at ₹47,999.
Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to as speculation mounts regarding the impending launch of the iPhone 16 next month. Amidst these rumors, significant discounts have surfaced for the 2024 iPhone models, with the iPhone 15 currently available at an unprecedented low on Vijay Sales.