Major price cuts on iPhone 15 series and iPhone 13 as Apple readies for iPhone 16 debut
Major price cuts on iPhone 15 series and iPhone 13 as Apple readies for iPhone 16 debut

Amidst iPhone 16 launch speculations, significant discounts on 2024 iPhone models have emerged. The iPhone 15 now starts at ₹65,690 on Vijay Sales with bank offers, while the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro also see major reductions. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival offers the iPhone 13 at ₹47,999.

Originally priced at ₹79,900, the iPhone 15 with 128 GB storage is now being offered for ₹69,690 on Vijay Sales. (REUTERS)Premium
Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to as speculation mounts regarding the impending launch of the iPhone 16 next month. Amidst these rumors, significant discounts have surfaced for the 2024 iPhone models, with the iPhone 15 currently available at an unprecedented low on Vijay Sales.

Originally priced at 79,900, the iPhone 15 with 128 GB storage is now being offered for 69,690 on Vijay Sales, marking a substantial 10,210 reduction. Moreover, buyers using ICICI or SBI bank credit cards can avail an additional 4,000 discount, bringing the price down to 65,690.

The iPhone 15 Plus, which boasts enhanced battery life and a larger screen, is now priced at 77,190, down from its original price of 89,900. This results in a savings of 12,710. The price gap between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus stands at 7,500, with the latter offering superior features.

For those willing to invest around 1,23,000, the iPhone 15 Pro presents a compelling option. It is equipped with a compact display, more powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities akin to the Pro Max model. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro is now available for 1,23,490, a discount from its original price of 1,34,900. Additionally, a 3,000 discount is available on both ICICI and SBI bank cards for this model.

In parallel, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale has announced enticing offers for budget-conscious buyers. Notably, the iPhone 13 is now available at a special price of 47,999, inclusive of bank offers, making it an attractive deal for one of the market's most popular smartphones.

With these substantial discounts, now is an opportune moment for consumers to upgrade their devices or purchase a new iPhone. The competitive pricing and bank offers provide significant savings, making high-end Apple products more accessible to a broader audience.

 

 

Published: 05 Aug 2024, 09:44 PM IST
