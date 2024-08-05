Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to as speculation mounts regarding the impending launch of the iPhone 16 next month. Amidst these rumors, significant discounts have surfaced for the 2024 iPhone models, with the iPhone 15 currently available at an unprecedented low on Vijay Sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Originally priced at ₹79,900, the iPhone 15 with 128 GB storage is now being offered for ₹69,690 on Vijay Sales, marking a substantial ₹10,210 reduction. Moreover, buyers using ICICI or SBI bank credit cards can avail an additional ₹4,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹65,690.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The iPhone 15 Plus, which boasts enhanced battery life and a larger screen, is now priced at ₹77,190, down from its original price of ₹89,900. This results in a savings of ₹12,710. The price gap between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus stands at ₹7,500, with the latter offering superior features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those willing to invest around ₹1,23,000, the iPhone 15 Pro presents a compelling option. It is equipped with a compact display, more powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities akin to the Pro Max model. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro is now available for ₹1,23,490, a discount from its original price of ₹1,34,900. Additionally, a ₹3,000 discount is available on both ICICI and SBI bank cards for this model.

In parallel, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale has announced enticing offers for budget-conscious buyers. Notably, the iPhone 13 is now available at a special price of ₹47,999, inclusive of bank offers, making it an attractive deal for one of the market's most popular smartphones.

With these substantial discounts, now is an opportune moment for consumers to upgrade their devices or purchase a new iPhone. The competitive pricing and bank offers provide significant savings, making high-end Apple products more accessible to a broader audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}