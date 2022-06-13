Malaysian hacker group targets Indian govt with cyber attacks2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 08:20 PM IST
- Dragon Force calls upon hackers around the world to target the Indian government’s IT infrastructure
NEW DELHI : Dragon Force, a Malaysian hacktivist group, has called upon hackers around the world to target the Indian government’s information technology (IT) infrastructure with cyber attacks. On June 10, the group expressed its intent via a post on its Twitter, terming this move as a “special operation".