The Indian government has notified about an open-source Remote Access Trojan (RAT) called DogeRAT that is targeting Indian Android users as part of a sophisticated malware campaign. The information came to light via an advisory released by the Controller General of Defence Accounts under the Defence Ministry.

According to the advisory, dated 30 “The malware (DogeRAT) is distributed via social media and messaging platforms under guise of legitimate applications like Opera Mini, OpenAl Chat GPT and premium versions of Youtube, Netflix and Instagram."

"The malware is capable of tracking device location, recording microphone, retrieving contact list, accessing call, SMS, clipboard and notification logs… and executing additional commands from C2 server," the advisory added.

The advisory noted that after being installed the malware can take control of the infected device and send spam messages, make unauthorized payments, modify files and even remotely capture photos through the device's cameras. It also possesses additional capabilities like taking screenshots, stealing images, capturing clipboard content and logging keystrokes.

The advisory directed government officials to not install unknown third-party apps and only download them from Official App Store/ Play Store. It also advised officials to not click on URL links on messages and emails from unknown senders. The advisory noted that officials should try to keep their phones updated with the latest software and install an antivirus app from prominent publishers.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the concerns around DogeRAT were first issued by the Indian cybersecurity startup CloudSEK.

In a blog post in May this year, CloudSEK had said that DogeRAT was “targeting a large customer base across multiple industries, especially Banking and Entertainment."

The company noted that while the “majority of this campaign targeted users in India, it is intended to have a global reach."