Malware attack alert! Indian government issues advisory for new malware affecting Android users in India. Details here1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Indian Android users targeted by DogeRAT, a remote access trojan disguised as legitimate applications. Can take control of devices and steal data.
The Indian government has notified about an open-source Remote Access Trojan (RAT) called DogeRAT that is targeting Indian Android users as part of a sophisticated malware campaign. The information came to light via an advisory released by the Controller General of Defence Accounts under the Defence Ministry.