The chief minister of West Bengal , Mamata Banerjee launched a new app called ‘SelfScan’. This new application has been developed by the state's information technology department and as the name suggests, it is built to scan documents.

The announcement comes just days after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications in the country. These applications also included popular document scanning app CamScanner. The new SelfScan app by the state government of West Bengal is in response to filling that void.

The chief minister, during the launch of the app, claimed that this is what reflects patriotism.

"I would always want to use an app prepared in my country. It reflects patriotism. What Bengal thinks today, the whole world thinks tomorrow," Banerjee said after launching the application.

"This is like your sweet home where no intruder will be able to poke his nose (into it) and snatch away your privacy," she said and thanked IT department secretary Rajeev Kumar and his team for developing the document scanning app.

The app doesn’t seem to available on Google’s Play Store for now. According to a report by Express Computer, the app is under review on the app store. However, the beta version of the SelfScan is ready to be downloaded from Amazon’s app store and Samsung Galaxy’s application store.

The features of the app have been listed on Amazon’s application store. It claims that the data always stays in the device and there will be no storing of data by the app on any server.

It also claims that SelfScan does not capture any personal data of the user which includes cookies and other background data collection.

Once installed, the application will not require an internet connection for Scanning documents even for OCR. The scanning is done inside the user's device without sending it to the server.

According to the description, the app is completely free and comes without adds. The user won’t even need to register in order to use this app.

Considering that no data is sent to the server, the app developers claim that it poses a challenge in improving the scanning ability of handwritten text. However, they do provide assurance that they are working on the feature.

Currently, the app is available in English but the developers claim that they are working on Bengali, Hindi and other regional languages as well.

With Inputs from PTI

