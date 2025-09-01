Since the public rollout of ChatGPT in late 2022, its maker, OpenAI, has become one of the most hotly sought-after companies in the world. Microsoft already has a substantial investment in it, while companies like SoftBank closed a $40 billion funding round in March this year. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also become one of the most prominent names in the AI industry and is often at the center of any debates about the future of artificial intelligence.

A man, however, shared his experience of trying to unseat Altman from the top of the company and also getting a response from the AI startup.

The man, named “Ömer Öztok,” shared his experience of applying for the CEO role in an email to OpenAI on LinkedIn. He wrote, “I shot my shot. This time, for something bigger: CEO of OpenAI. Apparently, replacing the entire C-Suite with ChatGPT agents raised some concerns. That’s alright.”

Apparently, some of the radical changes Öztok suggested did not sit well with the leadership team of OpenAI, including replacing the entire top executive team of the company with ChatGPT agents and poaching the entire AI team from Meta.

OpenAI rejects CEO application: Öztok also shared the response from OpenAI via a screenshot, which he claimed was from the leadership team at the ChatGPT maker, which is now going viral on LinkedIn, Reddit, and other social media platforms.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of this screenshot.

OpenAI wrote in the purported screenshot, "Dear Mr. Öztok, Thank you for your recent application to become CEO of OpenAl. While your enthusiasm is unmatched, several elements of your application sparked concern within our executive team. Your cover letter included the phrase: 'As my first action, I'll replace the entire C-Suite (except myself) with ChatGPT agents.' This was seen as... apocalyptic."

"Additionally, your proposal to 'poach the entire Al team from Meta by offering them ChatGPT Plus for life, acquire Google just for the name, and train GPT-6 exclusively on my tweets' were flagged as disruptive by legal," the email added.