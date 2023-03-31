Man loses Apple Watch in sea, locates it using Find My app2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM IST
As per a report by Brazilian website R1, Apple Watch user Jefferson Rocha lost his Apple Watch at sea in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during a schooner trip
Apple Watch is one of the great health tracking devices. It is equipped with many features. One such feature is the water-resistant abilities offering a water-resistance rating of 100 metres under ISO standard 22810:2010 on the Apple Watch Ultra.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×