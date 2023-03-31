Apple Watch is one of the great health tracking devices. It is equipped with many features. One such feature is the water-resistant abilities offering a water-resistance rating of 100 metres under ISO standard 22810:2010 on the Apple Watch Ultra.

As per a report by Brazilian website R1, Apple Watch user Jefferson Rocha lost his Apple Watch at sea in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during a schooner trip. Luckily, he was able to recover the smartwatch using the Find My feature.

According to the report, Rocha went for a swim during a tour in Búzios where he lost his Apple Watch. “My watch fell into the water, came off my wrist and I just lost hope," he told the publication.

Rocha searched and tried to get his device back, but to no avail. He then tried tracking the Apple Watch using the Find My app and was lucky enough to spot it lying under the water. Eventually, the watch died.

“This watch has GPS, it’s water-resistant. But I didn’t know it was so resistant," Rocha said.

Next day, Rocha got a notification from the Find My app saying that the watch has been turned on. He then enabled Lost Mode and entered his personal information so that anyone who found the watch could contact him. He received a message from a 16-year-old girl on Instagram saying that she had found his Apple Watch. The watch was found by the girl’s father – Benoni Antônio Filho, a 50-year-old diver who takes care of a coral park and collects lost items to return them to their owners.

“The daughter of the man who found the Apple Watch texted me and asked if I was in Búzios, that they had found the watch, and her father wanted to return it," said Rocha.

Filho said that he had no idea whether the watch was still in a working contion or not. But as his daughter is an Apple Watch user, he put it on the charger and waited. To his surprise, the Apple Watch turned on and showed the Find My app message.

“I asked my daughter to handle the return process so that she could learn about being honest," the diver said.