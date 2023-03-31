Man loses Apple Watch in sea, locates it using Find My app

Next day, Rocha got a notification from the Find My app saying that the watch has been turned on. He then enabled Lost Mode and entered his personal information so that anyone who found the watch could contact him. He received a message from a 16-year-old girl on Instagram saying that she had found his Apple Watch. The watch was found by the girl’s father – Benoni Antônio Filho, a 50-year-old diver who takes care of a coral park and collects lost items to return them to their owners.

