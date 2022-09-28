Man orders drone from Meesho, gets potatoes inside box

This is not the first time when a delivery by online commerce has gone wrong. Earlier this week, two customers from Amazon and Flipkart each claimed to have received the wrong products. Yashaswi Sharma, a Flipkart user says that he purchased a laptop from the ongoing Big Billion Days sale. To his disappointment and shock, Flipkart delivered packages of Ghadi detergent bar. The delivery was accepted by his father who was unaware of the "open-box" delivery concept and simply accepted the order without inspecting it, Sharma says. While he has CCTV footage to back up his claim of a Flipkart delivery boy coming and going without the box being inspected, the e-tailer’s customer service executive asserts that since the delivery was accepted, no refund is possible.

