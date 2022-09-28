Man orders drone from Meesho, gets potatoes inside box

Man orders drone from Meesho, gets potatoes inside box2 min read . 04:01 PM IST
- Chetan Kumar, a businessman from Nalanda's Parwalpur found the package suspicious and therefore asked the delivery boy to open the box before accepting the order.
After Amazon and Flipkart, online delivery for Meesho has gone wrong. A man from Bihar says that he ordered a drone from Meesho online commerce platform. But instead, he received kilos of potatoes. Only this time, the customer has the entire incident on camera. Chetan Kumar, a businessman from Nalanda's Parwalpur found the package suspicious and therefore asked the delivery boy to open the box before accepting the order. He recorded the episode on mobile which shows potatoes stacked inside the box that was meant to carry the drone.
The video is now doing rounds on social media platforms.
This is not the first time when a delivery by online commerce has gone wrong. Earlier this week, two customers from Amazon and Flipkart each claimed to have received the wrong products. Yashaswi Sharma, a Flipkart user says that he purchased a laptop from the ongoing Big Billion Days sale. To his disappointment and shock, Flipkart delivered packages of Ghadi detergent bar. The delivery was accepted by his father who was unaware of the "open-box" delivery concept and simply accepted the order without inspecting it, Sharma says. While he has CCTV footage to back up his claim of a Flipkart delivery boy coming and going without the box being inspected, the e-tailer’s customer service executive asserts that since the delivery was accepted, no refund is possible.
Similarly, Arpit Mehrotra says that he has received a Noise smartwatch instead of the Apple Watch that he ordered from Amazon. “We ordered an #applewatch in their ongoing #greatindianfestival. First our order got delayed suspecially after being out for delivery on 23rd September and then today it was delivered. But to our surprise it was not an apple watch but a #Noisewatch," he writes in a LinkedIn post.
To avoid such incidents, customers buying goods online are advised to select open-box delivery to ensure that you only receive what you ordered.
