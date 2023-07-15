An Amazon customer has reportedly been left stunned and confused after he received quinoa seeds instead of a ₹90,000 camera lens. Earlier this month, Arun Kumar Meher ordered a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon. Mehre received the order on 6 July but as he opened the package, he alleged that instead of the camera lens, it contained quinoa seeds, Indian Express reported.

Meher shared photos of the seed that were packaged inside the lens box. He then shared his grievances on Twitter and wrote, "Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap".

In response to Mehr, Amazon wrote, "@amazonIN @amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place? This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money".

Meher asked Amazon for justification for doing such a goof-up. He wrote, "This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money".

A Twitter user also shared his experience of ordering from Amazon. A user wrote, "We also got rice instead of speakers ! Amazon is not controlling the last mile delivery issue - a big concern for all customers while ordering high-value items".

Another user wrote, "Amazon send me a defective mobile phone.

When I asked for a return they are pointing fingers at the manufacturer and later the seller. While Amazon collected the money".

One user alleged that several people have become victims of fraud after purchasing high-value items from seller Appario.

"This retailer is getting a lot of red flags online," another user added.

