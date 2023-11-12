Man scammed on dating app, forced to pay ₹22,000 restaurant bill in Pune

Another incident of a dating app scam has come to light where a man was compelled to pay a ₹22,000 restaurant bill in Pune. The man shared the incident on the X platform (foremrly Twitter) which has gone viral.

The victim found a match on the Bumble app on 30 September this year. The man said he met his match at Gypsy Restro Bar Bhugaon, Pune in October.

On their first meeting, the girl placed the order of wine and hukkah. "Actually at this point, I had no idea of the costs of the order and the staff was too quick to get wne and hukkah in a jiffy," the man wrote.

Software engineer loses Rs.1 cr in scam by woman he met on dating app

Later, the man found that the hukka cost was ₹10,000, and wine bottle ₹15,000, and a wine glass of ₹1,500.

"When the printed bill came it was ₹22,000," the man wrote.

Further, the man said that his date told him that he needed to pay the bill else the the owner of the restaurant could damage his car.

"She said this bill needs to be paid or bar restaurant guys can damage your car in the parking and they have your car number with which they can find your address through RTO contacts and will connect double the amount at your home if you run away...I had to pay the bill of ₹22,000 ...".