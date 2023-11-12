Man scammed on dating app, forced to pay 22,000 restaurant bill in Pune

Another incident of a dating app scam has come to light where a man was compelled to pay a ₹22,000 restaurant bill in Pune. The man shared the incident on the X platform (foremrly Twitter) which has gone viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim found a match on the Bumble app on 30 September this year. The man said he met his match at Gypsy Restro Bar Bhugaon, Pune in October.

On their first meeting, the girl placed the order of wine and hukkah. "Actually at this point, I had no idea of the costs of the order and the staff was too quick to get wne and hukkah in a jiffy," the man wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, the man found that the hukka cost was ₹10,000, and wine bottle ₹15,000, and a wine glass of ₹1,500.

"When the printed bill came it was ₹22,000," the man wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the man said that his date told him that he needed to pay the bill else the the owner of the restaurant could damage his car.

"She said this bill needs to be paid or bar restaurant guys can damage your car in the parking and they have your car number with which they can find your address through RTO contacts and will connect double the amount at your home if you run away...I had to pay the bill of ₹22,000 ...".

Several netizens responded to the thread. Most of the X users said that the girl was allegedly hired by the restaurant owner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Hired by the bar management. This is a common strategy these days where the bar owner and management get young and attractive girls to match rich folks on Bumble and get them in their restaurant for dinner dates and then loot them with exorbitant pricing, blackmail, etc," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "I think the girl was hired by the bar itself. It's an extremely common strategy. They hire girls to lure men and charge them huge amounts in the name of these activities". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user said that these scams have become common in Bumble applications. "I heard several cases like this. It seems Bumble is overlooking this despite knowing the truth and also seems somehow police is also overlooking".

Notably, a 25-year-old boy was scammed out of more than ₹15,000 after he met a girl on Bumble in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The boy also posted about the incident on the X platform.

He then added that the woman approached him and asked him to meet her at a bar in Rajouri Garden. "She ordered drinks and the bill was ₹15,886," the man said, claiming that he had received an inflated bill at the bar. "They tapped my card four times as there was some issue with their machines," he said in a post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After paying the bill, the man said he went to the washroom. By the time he returned, the bill kept on the table had disappeared, and his date insisted on leaving quickly. It was only when he reached home that he realised he had been scammed. He checked Bumble and realised the woman had “disappeared" – she also began to ignore his phone.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.