How MapmyIndia is revving up to take on Google Maps

In Europe, the US and Canada, Google offers “eco-friendly routing", which allows drivers to select their engine type — petrol or gas, diesel, hybrid or electric vehicle (EV)—in order to get the best route and most accurate fuel or energy efficiency estimates. The technology uses insights from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the European Environment Agency. Google Maps also offers turn-by-turn directions for pedestrians. To ensure you’re not walking the wrong way, Live View uses augmented reality to display arrows and directions clearly overlaid on the map. Plus, you can preview your walking route with Street View. Some of these features, however, are yet to be introduced in India. Advanced algorithms built into Google Maps can account for changes in traffic flows to alert the user and adjust arrival times and routes. Google has crowd-sourced features such as warnings about speed traps or roadway hazards from hundreds of thousands of users.