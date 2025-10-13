Mappl vs Google Maps: 5 unique features that make India’s mapping app stand out

Amid growing support for homegrown apps, there is a spotlight on MapmyIndia's Mappls app, which is taking the competition straight to Google Maps. While Google Maps rules the consumer segment, especially on Android devices, Mappls has maintained a massive lead in the automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) space where the company's system is primarily used by vehicle manufacturers like cars, bikes, and electric vehicles.

​Founded by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma, MapmyIndia aims to solve for Indian problems and has a major lead over its global rival in many areas. Let's take a look at five ways where Mappls beats Google Maps.

​5 reasons why Mappls is better than Google Maps: ​1) Mappls Pin: ​Mappls has developed a digital address system which works in conjunction with the government's DIGIPIN system to simplify the process of finding and sharing locations. The Mappls Pin is a six-character alphanumeric code which represents a specific location on the map, and users can even create their own PIN.

​The app also comes with hyperlocal navigation, meaning users can search for exact house addresses and buildings and get step-by-step guided directions to their destination.

​2) Toll saving calculator: ​The Mappls app comes with an in-built toll calculator which allows users to estimate toll charges along the way and calculate the cheapest route based on that. Not just the toll charges, users can get the full cost for the trip, with the app also coming with support for fuel cost that may be incurred during the journey.

Toll saving calculator

​3) 3D junction views: ​The Mappls app comes with a unique feature that allows users to get a photo-realistic 3D representation of complex intersections like flyovers and underpasses, showing clearly marked lanes and accurate visuals of entry and exit points. This helps reduce the chances of missing an exit or making a last-minute lane change.

​Mappls also signed a partnership with ISRO in 2021, which allows the app to provide detailed, locally relevant, and indigenous mapping solutions across India, enhancing both accuracy and coverage.

3D junction view on Mappls

​4) Live traffic-signal timers on map: ​Mappls has a first-of-its-kind integration with Bengaluru Traffic Police, which allows the app to show real-time data like live traffic signal countdowns at 169 signals across the city.

​The AI-powered feature is integrated with the city's smart traffic signals and adjusts the timing based on actual traffic flow. The use of live-signal tracking allows Mappls to suggest alternative, less-congested routes for a smoother journey.

​5) India specific hazard alerts: ​The Mappls app comes with alerts for many India-specific potential hazards on the road like potholes, speed breakers, sharp turns, speed/surveillance camera, and more.

​MapmyIndia has been mapping the country for decades (the company was founded in 1995), which gives it a rich, hyper-local database that captures these nuanced details that may often be missed by the global giants.