Krafton Inc has released March update for New State Mobile that brings ‘Ka-Boom’ mode to the game. In addition to Ka-Boom mode, the update also comes with improvements for ‘Lagna’ map, new handgun ‘Sawed-off’ and labs content ‘recruit mode’ returns for “Erangel". It also reveals Survivor Pass Vol.17.

The new Labs content Ka-Boom is a Round Deathmatch (RDM) that is available on the ARENA map. In the mode, players can fight using only grenade launchers and throwables. Ammunitions other than grenades are not available in this mode. From the care package in the center of the map, players can get a “Red Zone Launcher," which creates explosions stronger than ordinary grenades. In the Ka-Boom Mode, all terrains (except for the starting point and certain areas), can be destroyed by explosion.

The March update also brings improvements to Lagna map that was introduced in the February. “Now, Mesta - a classic sports car for two people, will always be generated on the ridge between ‘Estacion’ and ‘Carta’, the company says. With the update, multi-care packages now have higher chances to present items while the general item spawn rate is also slightly increased.

The update also adjusts Blue Zone settings to give more time for players to get items in the first Blue Zone phase. The new 12-gauge handgun Sawed-off has an explosive single-shot damage and thus can be a good option to deal with an opponent in close range.

Players can also attach a Choke to Sawed-off to lessen the bullet spread when fired. The main character for Survivor Pass Vol. 17 is “Maria Gayle" from the Mayhem faction. Once all of the story missions have been completed, players will get Maria Gayle’s face skin for free.

The March Update for New State Mobile is available on iOS and Android devices.