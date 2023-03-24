March update for New State Mobile brings Ka-Boom mode: Details2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:31 PM IST
In the Ka-Boom mode, players can fight using only grenade launchers and throwables.
Krafton Inc has released March update for New State Mobile that brings ‘Ka-Boom’ mode to the game. In addition to Ka-Boom mode, the update also comes with improvements for ‘Lagna’ map, new handgun ‘Sawed-off’ and labs content ‘recruit mode’ returns for “Erangel". It also reveals Survivor Pass Vol.17.
