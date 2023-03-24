March update for New State Mobile brings Ka-Boom mode: Details

The new Labs content Ka-Boom is a Round Deathmatch (RDM) that is available on the ARENA map. In the mode, players can fight using only grenade launchers and throwables. Ammunitions other than grenades are not available in this mode. From the care package in the center of the map, players can get a “Red Zone Launcher," which creates explosions stronger than ordinary grenades. In the Ka-Boom Mode, all terrains (except for the starting point and certain areas), can be destroyed by explosion.