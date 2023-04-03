Home / Technology / News /  Mark Gurman predicts major user interface changes coming to watchOS 10 this year
Mark Gurman predicts major user interface changes coming to watchOS 10 this year

  • According to Mark Gurman, there might not be any major hardware changes for the Apple Watch this year, as the company introduced a new model, the Apple Watch Ultra, last year. However, we can expect significant changes to the user interface in watchOS 10.

Renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman has provided a new insight into the upcoming update for watchOS 10, stating that the user interface will undergo significant changes. While the details on what these changes might entail are still scant, we can expect more leaks to surface in the coming months leading up to the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It remains to be seen how this revamp will impact the Apple Watch's functionality and user experience.

According to Mark Gurman, there might not be any major hardware changes for the Apple Watch this year, as the company introduced a new model, the Apple Watch Ultra, last year. However, we can expect significant changes to the user interface in watchOS 10. Gurman believes that these changes will be more notable than what we'll see in iOS 17. Some possible changes could include new watch faces, workout modes, and more native watch apps.

Although there might not be any hardware announcements at WWDC, some of the new features that Apple will talk about could hint at what to expect on the hardware side when September arrives. Gurman mentions that significant hardware changes, like a larger custom-built display, are expected in 2024.

Rumors suggest that Apple might skip the Watch Series 9 naming scheme and jump directly to Watch Series X, following in the footsteps of the iPhone. Apple is expected to announce various operating system updates, including watchOS 10, at WWDC 2023, taking place from June 5 to 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company is also expected to unveil its Reality Pro AR headset, although mass production reportedly won't start until later in Q3 2023.

 

