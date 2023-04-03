Mark Gurman predicts major user interface changes coming to watchOS 10 this year

Mark Gurman predicts major user interface changes coming to watchOS 10 this year1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:59 PM IST
- According to Mark Gurman, there might not be any major hardware changes for the Apple Watch this year, as the company introduced a new model, the Apple Watch Ultra, last year. However, we can expect significant changes to the user interface in watchOS 10.
Renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman has provided a new insight into the upcoming update for watchOS 10, stating that the user interface will undergo significant changes. While the details on what these changes might entail are still scant, we can expect more leaks to surface in the coming months leading up to the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It remains to be seen how this revamp will impact the Apple Watch's functionality and user experience.
