Mark Zuckerberg announces vision for AI, says, ‘Building superintelligence for everyone!’

Meta has publicly outlined its vision for the future of artificial intelligence, stating that the company is focused on developing "personal superintelligence" aimed at individual empowerment rather than centralised automation.

In a new statement, Meta said that recent advances in AI have begun to show early signs of self-improvement, marking a significant turning point in the development of advanced systems. While progress remains gradual, the company believes that the emergence of superintelligence is now within reach.

Moreover, Meta’s Chairperson Mark Zuckerberg said on his Instagram account, “We're building personal superintelligence for everyone. Stay tuned.”

He argues that this new phase of AI will not only enhance existing systems but also open doors to innovations previously beyond imagination. The company sees the coming era as a continuation of historical technological trends, comparing it to the shift that occurred during the Industrial Revolution, when society moved away from subsistence farming toward more varied human pursuits.

Rather than using AI solely to automate labour and distribute its output, as some industry players propose, Meta advocates for a model where individuals are equipped with AI tools tailored to their personal goals. According to the company, personal superintelligence could help users pursue their ambitions, build meaningful relationships, explore creative avenues, and navigate daily life more effectively.

“People pursuing their individual aspirations is how we have always made progress,” the statement read. Meta claims that such an approach will be vital in the years ahead, particularly as AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday life.

A key element of the company's strategy involves integrating AI into wearable devices, such as augmented reality glasses, which it says could become the primary computing tools of the future. These devices would be capable of understanding users’ surroundings and needs in real-time, supporting continuous, context-aware interaction.

Meta also acknowledged the risks that come with developing superintelligent systems. The company stressed the importance of addressing safety concerns and being selective about what is made open source, citing the need for caution in a rapidly evolving landscape.