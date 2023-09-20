Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Flows and Meta Verified for Businesses. What all it offers?1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg announces game-changing features for WhatsApp Businesses at Conversations conference in Mumbai. Features include WhatsApp Flows for tailored interactions, expanded payment capabilities in India, and Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder & CEO of Meta, has announced some game changing features for WhatsApp Businesses, at the second Annual Conversations conference held in Mumbai.
Moreover, the head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart took to X and shared that lots of new improvements are coming. He tweeted,For everyone that chats with businesses on@WhatsApp, we've got lots of great improvements coming, including a way for business to build richer in-chat experiences that will make it easier to do things like book an appointment or buy a ticket, all within the app."