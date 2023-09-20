Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Flows and Meta Verified for Businesses. What all it offers?

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder & CEO of Meta, has announced some game changing features for WhatsApp Businesses, at the second Annual Conversations conference held in Mumbai.

Zuckerberg revealed a series of groundbreaking features designed to enhance both the business and user experiences within the Meta ecosystem. Among the key highlights is the introduction of "WhatsApp Flows," a new feature set to change the way businesses engage with customers directly within chat threads.

According to the Meta CEO, WhatsApp Flows empower businesses to create tailored and seamless interactions within chat conversations. For instance, banks can now enable customers to schedule appointments for opening new accounts, food delivery services can facilitate orders from partner restaurants, and airlines can streamline flight check-ins and seat selection – all without requiring users to leave the chat thread.

Moreover, to further simplify in-chat transactions, Meta is expanding its payment capabilities. Building on the successful launch of its payment solution in Brazil and Singapore, Meta has announced the expansion of this service to India.

Zuckerberg stated, “In India, users will not only have access to Meta's payment platform but also enjoy the flexibility of using other popular payment methods, including all UPI apps. This comprehensive approach aims to facilitate seamless financial transactions between users and Indian businesses, accommodating diverse user preferences."

The company is also launching Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Meta claims that this will confirm that the businesses you're messaging with are real and trustworthy. Subscribing businesses will receive a verified badge, support for their accounts, protection from impersonation, and extra features to make it easier for people to find them. For WhatsApp, these features will include things like a customized webpage and better support for multiple devices, announced Zuckerberg.